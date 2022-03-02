People queue for Sinovac vaccination for coronavirus at Java Road Sports Centre in North Point on 21 February 2022. Photo: May Tse
developing | HSBC to admit only vaccinated staff, visitors to its Hong Kong branches, first bank to enforce city’s vaccine pass policy
- “Vaccination is one of the most important ways we can keep our colleagues and customers safe, in addition to maintaining our services as normal,” HSBC said
- HSBC is the first local bank to have such a policy, after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s February 18 instruction for the city’s banks to allow only vaccinated employees to enter their branches and offices
Topic | HSBC
