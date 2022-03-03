The Beijing Stock Exchange began trading in November last year with 81 start-ups. Photo: Simon Song
HKEX
Hong Kong exchange can collaborate with Beijing bourse to create fundraising platform for Chinese SMEs, advisory body FSDC says

  • ‘Hong Kong’s continued success as an international financial centre depends much on its ability to connect investors to attractive investments at the right price’
  • The FSDC report also proposes that HKEX revamp second board GEM as an incubator for start-ups

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:37pm, 3 Mar, 2022

