Macau extends casino licences for 6 months to allow legislature to enact new gambling law
- The expiry of Macau’s six casino licences will be extended to December 31, from June 26
- The government has asked Macau’s operators to apply for the extension of their licences, said the Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai-nong
