The main casino floor of the Hard Rock Cafe Hotel inside the City of Dreams complex in Macau on June 1, 2009. Photo: AFP
The main casino floor of the Hard Rock Cafe Hotel inside the City of Dreams complex in Macau on June 1, 2009. Photo: AFP
Casinos
Business

Macau extends casino licences for 6 months to allow legislature to enact new gambling law

  • The expiry of Macau’s six casino licences will be extended to December 31, from June 26
  • The government has asked Macau’s operators to apply for the extension of their licences, said the Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai-nong

Topic |   Casinos
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 8:49pm, 3 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The main casino floor of the Hard Rock Cafe Hotel inside the City of Dreams complex in Macau on June 1, 2009. Photo: AFP
The main casino floor of the Hard Rock Cafe Hotel inside the City of Dreams complex in Macau on June 1, 2009. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE