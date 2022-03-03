Wharf’s Harbour City shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui. Footfall at shopping centres suffered a big drop in the first two months of this year, says Stephen Ng, the company’s chairman and managing director. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong mall and office landlord Wharf Reic says unless economy recovers quickly, situation will be ‘difficult to deal with’
- Prospects for this year are ‘very cloudy’, chairman says
- Wharf Reic’s underlying net profit for last year decreased by 13 per cent, to pay second interim dividend of 64 Hong Kong cents per share
Topic | Hong Kong property
Wharf’s Harbour City shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui. Footfall at shopping centres suffered a big drop in the first two months of this year, says Stephen Ng, the company’s chairman and managing director. Photo: Nora Tam