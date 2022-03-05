The rental market fell, in contrast, with average housing rent dropping by 2.6 per cent to £1,597 per month last September from a year earlier, according to the latest data by Benham and Reeves.

The historic 12th century Clattern Bridge over the Hogsmill River in the quaint old town of Kingston Upon Thames in southwest London. Photo: Shutterstock

London’s flats have yielded “stable and high rental income” over the years, said former GSK senior executive David Lam, 65, who had been investing in the British capital since his 40s, recently adding a Galliard Homes apartment at Newham’s Yard to his portfolio.

Advertisement

“One of them is a London pied-à-terre for my family, but all the others are for investment,” Lam said. “London remains a key location for investing my money and generating income. I intend to remain in Hong Kong for the moment, but a home in London and [offshore] investments give me options should we ever decide to leave.

Hong Kong investor Peter To, 44, said he is betting on London’s allure as Europe’s financial hub, notwithstanding Britain’s exit from the European Union.