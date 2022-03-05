A street in Birmingham city lined with terraced houses on January 28, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Birmingham offers upside potential for Hong Kong’s BN(O) migrants with budget-friendly homes, schools and proximity to London
- The average home price in Birmingham was £209,000 in December, less than half of London’s average of £521,146, property agents said
- Rent in inner-city Birmingham is up by 9.6 per cent from 12 months ago, faster than the 7.7 per cent growth in outlying locations
Topic | International Property
A street in Birmingham city lined with terraced houses on January 28, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg