Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, Chairman of CK Asset Holdings Ltd, attends a press conference.Photo: Handout
Li Ka-shing
Business

Victor Li controlled companies say UK power distribution asset has attracted buying interest

  • The preliminary expression of interest has yet to be ‘properly analysed’, companies say
  • UKPN is 40 per cent owned by CK Infrastructure, 40 per cent by Power Assets and 20 per cent by CK Asset

Eric Ng
Updated: 8:00am, 5 Mar, 2022

