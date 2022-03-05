Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, Chairman of CK Asset Holdings Ltd, attends a press conference.Photo: Handout
Victor Li controlled companies say UK power distribution asset has attracted buying interest
- The preliminary expression of interest has yet to be ‘properly analysed’, companies say
- UKPN is 40 per cent owned by CK Infrastructure, 40 per cent by Power Assets and 20 per cent by CK Asset
Topic | Li Ka-shing
Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, Chairman of CK Asset Holdings Ltd, attends a press conference.Photo: Handout