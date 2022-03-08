Hong Kong restaurants are struggling as dine-in service is banned from 6pm under tightened Covid-19 measures to fight the fifth wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business

Hong Kong restaurant operators think small as they downsize operations to beat Covid-19 slump

  • Singapore-based Flash Coffee has opened nine stores in the past five months in Hong Kong
  • Market observers say F&B investors now prefer to open smaller outlets in different locations instead of focusing on one big restaurant

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Updated: 9:15am, 8 Mar, 2022

