People crossing the street in Central, Hong Kong’s financial district. Photo: SCMP / Felix Wong
SFC
SFC urges Hong Kong businesses to update continuity plans as mass Covid-19 testing looms in the city

  • The reminder came as surging cases led to the toughest social distancing curbs yet in the two years since the pandemic hit Hong Kong
  • SFC has reminded member firms to review and update business continuity plans amid potential for disruption

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 6:00am, 8 Mar, 2022

