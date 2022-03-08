The Central Business District in Beijing. In first-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, women on average bought flats measuring 79.8 square metres for 4.7 million yuan, the survey found. Photo: EPA-EFE
Women held up half the housing market in China last year, paid 4.7 million yuan on average for flats in first-tier cities, poll finds
- The number of female homeowners had risen from 45.5 per cent in 2017 to 48.6 per cent last year, according to Beike Zhaofang survey
- Younger women have the greater desire to own their flats when they are still single, with a majority viewing them as providing greater sense of security than marriage
Topic | International Women's Day
