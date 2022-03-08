Full Mark Property Agency has asked its employees to work from home until further notice. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong property agency Full Mark temporarily closes its offices as city struggles to contain Omicron outbreak
- Full Mark Property Agency has asked its 30-strong team to work from home until further notice
- Rival Midland Realty says is still allowing agents to come to the office
