Kelvin Wong Tin-yau, the chairman of the Financial Reporting Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong likely to maintain highest fine of US$1.3 million for audit lapses at listed firms when new regulatory regime takes over in fourth quarter

  • Financial Reporting Council is collecting views until May 4 on the procedures and penalties it can impose on Hong Kong accountants
  • New rules will ‘increase the accounting profession’s accountability and strength the public’s confidence’, FRC chairman says

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 4:45pm, 9 Mar, 2022

