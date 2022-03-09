Wharf (Holdings) is the joint developer of the ultra-luxury Mount Nicholson residential project on The Peak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Wharf (Holdings) is the joint developer of the ultra-luxury Mount Nicholson residential project on The Peak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business

Wharf (Holdings) slashes China home sales guidance amid tough operating environment

  • Wharf (Holdings) expects to sell US$1.4 billion worth of homes in mainland China, the lowest since US$805.5 million in 2011
  • The company’s underlying net profit last year increased by 7 per cent to HK$3.65 billion

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:10pm, 9 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Wharf (Holdings) is the joint developer of the ultra-luxury Mount Nicholson residential project on The Peak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Wharf (Holdings) is the joint developer of the ultra-luxury Mount Nicholson residential project on The Peak. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE