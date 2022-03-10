Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, CEO of New World Development, is behind private investment vehicle C Ventures. Photo: Handout
Adrian Cheng’s C Ventures invests in London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing
- C Ventures and Sweden-based EQT Ventures were the biggest investors in the start-up’s US$70 million Series B fundraising
- Nothing is set to launch a new smartphone next month, which was shown at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last week
Topic | Technology
