VTB Bank Europe in Frankfurt on 3 March 2022. Photo: EPA-/CONSTANTIN ZINN
Russia’s VTB Bank offers up to 8 per cent interest for yuan deposits, as it hoards renminbi to skirt dollar sanctions
- Deposits can be opened remotely through VTB Online with a minimum amount of 100 yuan (US$16)
- The yield on US dollars when placed for 3 months is 8 per cent per annum and 7 per cent for euros, while the six-month rate for roubles is 21 per cent, according to VTB
Topic | Currencies
VTB Bank Europe in Frankfurt on 3 March 2022. Photo: EPA-/CONSTANTIN ZINN