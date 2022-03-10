Swire Pacific, one of Asia’s oldest conglomerates, returned to profitability last year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Swire Pacific’s turnaround aided by record earnings at Coca-Cola unit, lower losses at Cathay Pacific
- Conglomerate posts underlying profit of HK$5.3 billion (US$677 million) last year versus underlying loss of HK$3.9 billion in 2020
- Profit at Swire Coca-Cola business rises by 23 per cent to a record HK$2.5 billion last year
