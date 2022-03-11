The study found elderly people consumed more meat and dairy than their middle-aged compatriots, which translates to greater amounts of energy needed to produce them. Photo: AP
Climate change: Ageing population in developed countries poses big carbon-reduction challenge for ‘world factories’ like China, Middle East, study finds
- Growing ranks of senior citizens leading carbon-intensive lifestyles pose a challenge for global efforts to reduce emissions, says study in Nature magazine
- They are more likely to live in larger houses which use more energy and to spend more on manufactured goods, the report suggests
Topic | Business of climate change
The study found elderly people consumed more meat and dairy than their middle-aged compatriots, which translates to greater amounts of energy needed to produce them. Photo: AP