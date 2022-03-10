A Covid-19 testing facility in Shanghai on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
A Covid-19 testing facility in Shanghai on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
ByteDance
Business

Coronavirus in China: ByteDance’s Shanghai tower under lockdown as city seals off dozens of areas to hold the Omicron variant at bay

  • Dozens of neighbourhoods across Shanghai’s 16 administrative districts had been cordoned off, and residents ordered to undergo mandatory tests
  • Only Chongming island and Jinshan in the southwestern corner of the city of almost 25 million residents have yet to report suspected cases

Topic |   ByteDance
Daniel RenYaling Jiang
Daniel Ren in Shanghaiand Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:52pm, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Covid-19 testing facility in Shanghai on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
A Covid-19 testing facility in Shanghai on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE