Wealthy crypto investors tend to be even more entrepreneurial than the average wealthy investor - report. Photo: Bloomberg
Wealthy crypto investors tend to be even more entrepreneurial than the average wealthy investor - report. Photo: Bloomberg
Bitcoin
Business

Crypto investors are considered more entrepreneurial and risk-tolerant than average wealthy person: Wealth-X report

  • The tendency towards entrepreneurship among the wealthy is even more pronounced among those with an interest in cryptocurrencies
  • ‘Almost 90 per cent of those with a general interest in cryptocurrencies created all their own wealth’, says Wealth-X report

Topic |   Bitcoin
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 12:30am, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Wealthy crypto investors tend to be even more entrepreneurial than the average wealthy investor - report. Photo: Bloomberg
Wealthy crypto investors tend to be even more entrepreneurial than the average wealthy investor - report. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE