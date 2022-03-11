Wealthy crypto investors tend to be even more entrepreneurial than the average wealthy investor - report. Photo: Bloomberg
Crypto investors are considered more entrepreneurial and risk-tolerant than average wealthy person: Wealth-X report
- The tendency towards entrepreneurship among the wealthy is even more pronounced among those with an interest in cryptocurrencies
- ‘Almost 90 per cent of those with a general interest in cryptocurrencies created all their own wealth’, says Wealth-X report
Topic | Bitcoin
Wealthy crypto investors tend to be even more entrepreneurial than the average wealthy investor - report. Photo: Bloomberg