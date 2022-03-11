Covestro was among more than 250 domestic and international companies in China that last September struck deals on renewable energy through a pilot trading system for generators, end users and retailers. Photo: dpa
Climate Change: Why firms such as Covestro, with ambitious net-zero emissions goals, have a hard time buying green power in China
- German firm Covestro plans to invest €250 million to €600 million globally by 2030 to reach its net-zero goal
- It has bought 100 million kWh through a one-year agreement from solar farms owned by Datang Wuzhong New Energy
Topic | Business of climate change
Covestro was among more than 250 domestic and international companies in China that last September struck deals on renewable energy through a pilot trading system for generators, end users and retailers. Photo: dpa