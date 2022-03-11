Didi’s logo at the company’s headquarters in Beijing on November 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters.
Didi Global is said to halt its Hong Kong listing plan amid ongoing cybersecurity probe, sources say
- The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) informed Didi executives their proposals to prevent security and data leaks had fallen short, sources said
- Its main apps, removed from local app stores last year, will remain suspended for the time being, said one of the people
