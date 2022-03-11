CK Asset on Friday said that it had sold the 5 Broadgate office building next to Liverpool Street railway station in London. Photo: Handout
CK Asset sells London office block to South Korean pension fund for US$1.6 billion
- CK Asset Holdings had acquired 5 Broadgate for £1 billion in June 2018
- It was the first major acquisition by Victor Li after taking over the company from his father Li Ka-shing
