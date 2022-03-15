People sit in the sunshine beside the River Thames in London on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
Guangzhou R&F sells London’s Vauxhall Square at 42 per cent discount to valuation, posting an ‘unheard of’ loss in desperate move to pare debt
- The Vauxhall Square parcel in Vauxhall has been sold for £95.7 million (US$124.8 million), at a discount of about 42 per cent to market valuation, R&F said
- R&F will incur a £68.8-million loss from its Vauxhall Square disposal, the company said.
Topic | International Property
People sit in the sunshine beside the River Thames in London on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP