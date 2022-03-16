Properties for sale as posted outdide an agency in Tung Chung, Hong Kong in February 2022. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
As Cathay Pacific crew, expatriates and BN(O) holders flee Hong Kong, who will snap up those property bargains?

  • Properties in Tung Chung, favoured by airline crew, has declined 5 per cent since the Lunar New Year and more weakness is predicted amid Omicron outbreak
  • Travel restrictions and tough quarantine rules are damaging mental health, says one departing teacher

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:42am, 16 Mar, 2022

