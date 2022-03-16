The MTR depot at Siu Ho Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
MTR says it may put 5,700 flats up for sale this year, launch tenders for another 5,100 units in next 12 months
- MTR is expected to account for a quarter of the land for private housing units sold during the 2022-23 financial year, Development Bureau says
- The launches will be subject to progress in construction and permits, as well as factors such as the war in Ukraine and the stock market
Topic | Hong Kong property
The MTR depot at Siu Ho Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang