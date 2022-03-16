Gary Liu, Chief Executive Office of South China Morning Post, speaking during a Town Hall meeting at the newspaper’s Times Square headquarters in Causeway Bay on 22 October 2021. Photo: Edmond So
NFTs
Media NFTs: South China Morning Post to spin off blockchain venture after the successful debut of its archival digital collectibles

  • The South China Morning Post will spin off an independent venture to turn historical art, photographs and content into tradeable non-fungible tokens (NFTs)
  • The new venture will be headed by Gary Liu, who will fully transition into his new role after the appointment of a new CEO for SCMP via a global talent search

Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 2:43pm, 16 Mar, 2022

