Gary Liu, Chief Executive Office of South China Morning Post, speaking during a Town Hall meeting at the newspaper’s Times Square headquarters in Causeway Bay on 22 October 2021. Photo: Edmond So
Media NFTs: South China Morning Post to spin off blockchain venture after the successful debut of its archival digital collectibles
- The South China Morning Post will spin off an independent venture to turn historical art, photographs and content into tradeable non-fungible tokens (NFTs)
- The new venture will be headed by Gary Liu, who will fully transition into his new role after the appointment of a new CEO for SCMP via a global talent search
Topic | NFTs
