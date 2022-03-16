Billboards display ads for properties available for sale and rent in Beijing. The capital reported an increase of 0.6 per cent in the average prices of new homes last month. Photo: AP
China’s new home prices show signs of improvement following Beijing’s easing measures, but Covid-19 lockdowns could hurt recovery
- Narrower decline of 0.1 per cent in February shows ‘easing measures did help’, analyst says
- But resurgence of Covid-19 infections in first-tier cities could sap some demand
China property
