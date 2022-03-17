The headquarters of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in Beijing. Photo: dfic
China moves to curb use of celebrities for promotion of financial products
- Celebrities may not fully understand the risks and details of the investment products they help to promote, CBIRC executive says
- Regulator will also tighten curbs on illegal charges levied on small firms and sole proprietors
