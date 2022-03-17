Pedder Street in Central under tightened social-distancing rules amid the fifth wave of Covid-19 outbreak on 14 March 2022. Photo: Nora Tam
Pedder Street in Central under tightened social-distancing rules amid the fifth wave of Covid-19 outbreak on 14 March 2022. Photo: Nora Tam
HKMA
Hong Kong raises base rate by 25 basis points for the first time since 2018, after first US rate increase

  • The first official rate rise in Hong Kong is in lockstep with a similar increase by the US Federal Reserve
  • The increase of the base rate would be bad news for Hong Kong companies and individuals who are struggling with the pandemic, broker says

Enoch Yiu and Georgina Lee

Updated: 9:36am, 17 Mar, 2022

