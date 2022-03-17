Residents of Lee Yat House, Shun Lee Estate, undergo mandatory testing while under lockdown amid Hong Kong’s fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on March 14. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
New World launches crowd-donation platform Share for Good for Hongkongers to give supplies to Covid-19 patients
- New World Development launched the free, large-scale donation platform for people to give supplies to the underprivileged through non-profit organisations
- Share for Good allows for targeted matching of donor and beneficiaries, and the platform matches in-kind donations
