Signage of Li Ning Company Limited’s store in Shanghai on Feb. 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Li Ning refutes US claim of using North Korean forced labour in its supply chain as his sports goods are banned in America
- Li Ning said his company has “zero tolerance” for misconduct, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange
- US statutes carry “rebuttable presumption” that all goods from the target area are tainted, unless there is “clear and convincing evidence” otherwise
