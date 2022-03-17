Signage of Li Ning Company Limited’s store in Shanghai on Feb. 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Li Ning refutes US claim of using North Korean forced labour in its supply chain as his sports goods are banned in America

  • Li Ning said his company has “zero tolerance” for misconduct, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange
  • US statutes carry “rebuttable presumption” that all goods from the target area are tainted, unless there is “clear and convincing evidence” otherwise

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 4:05pm, 17 Mar, 2022

