The third phase of Koko Hills in Lam Tin is among projects Wheelock could put on sale this year. Photo: Handout
The third phase of Koko Hills in Lam Tin is among projects Wheelock could put on sale this year. Photo: Handout
Business

‘Pandemic is temporary’, Hong Kong developer Wheelock says, remains optimistic about housing market, price recovery after record year

  • Developer sold a record HK$35 billion worth of properties last year
  • Home prices may recover as buying power is accumulating in the market, executive says

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:30am, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The third phase of Koko Hills in Lam Tin is among projects Wheelock could put on sale this year. Photo: Handout
The third phase of Koko Hills in Lam Tin is among projects Wheelock could put on sale this year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE