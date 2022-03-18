The Hang Seng Index on display outside Dah Sing Bank at World Wide House in Hong Kong’s Central district on 16 March 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Hang Seng Index on display outside Dah Sing Bank at World Wide House in Hong Kong’s Central district on 16 March 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong
IPO
Business

Aquila Acquisition lists its SPAC on HKEX, kicking off Hong Kong’s embrace of blank cheque companies as a fundraising avenue

  • The first SPAC in Hong Kong raised HK$1 billion from 99 professional investors
  • HKEX, which started to accept SPAC to list from January, has received 10 applicants as of this week

Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:41am, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hang Seng Index on display outside Dah Sing Bank at World Wide House in Hong Kong’s Central district on 16 March 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Hang Seng Index on display outside Dah Sing Bank at World Wide House in Hong Kong’s Central district on 16 March 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE