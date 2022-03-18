The Hang Seng Index on display outside Dah Sing Bank at World Wide House in Hong Kong’s Central district on 16 March 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Aquila Acquisition lists its SPAC on HKEX, kicking off Hong Kong’s embrace of blank cheque companies as a fundraising avenue
- The first SPAC in Hong Kong raised HK$1 billion from 99 professional investors
- HKEX, which started to accept SPAC to list from January, has received 10 applicants as of this week
Topic | IPO
