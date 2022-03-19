Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Extreme weather scorecard: Hong Kong, Macau vulnerable in Greater Bay Area as Guangzhou, Shenzhen gird for once-in-200 year storms

  • The coasts of Shenzhen and Guangzhou are protected by sea walls against storm surges with the force seen once in every 100 to 200 years
  • Hong Kong and Macau are less resilient against storm-surge threats from typhoons, coastal subsidence and government adaptation policies, climate advocates say

Eric Ng in Hong Kong Yujie Xue in Shenzhenand Martin Choi in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:03am, 19 Mar, 2022

