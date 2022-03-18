A Li Ning store in Shanghai. The company’s board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of 45.97 fen per ordinary share. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese athletic brand Li Ning reports jump in profit for 2021, says Covid-19 outbreaks were limiting growth
- Company reports an almost 1.4 times jump in net profit for the year ended 31 December, 2021
- Repeated pandemic outbreaks in various regions of China have brought about uncertainty, joint CEO says
Topic | Li Ning Company Ltd
