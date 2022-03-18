A Li Ning store in Shanghai. The company’s board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of 45.97 fen per ordinary share. Photo: Bloomberg
A Li Ning store in Shanghai. The company’s board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of 45.97 fen per ordinary share. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Chinese athletic brand Li Ning reports jump in profit for 2021, says Covid-19 outbreaks were limiting growth

  • Company reports an almost 1.4 times jump in net profit for the year ended 31 December, 2021
  • Repeated pandemic outbreaks in various regions of China have brought about uncertainty, joint CEO says

Topic |   Li Ning Company Ltd
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 5:45pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Li Ning store in Shanghai. The company’s board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of 45.97 fen per ordinary share. Photo: Bloomberg
A Li Ning store in Shanghai. The company’s board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of 45.97 fen per ordinary share. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE