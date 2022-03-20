Staff members inspecting a 550 megawatts photovoltaic power station in Wenzhou in eastern Zhejiang province in December 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Ukraine conflict: as Europe shuns Russian oil and gas, China to profit from demand for solar panels, analysts say
- Boycotting Russian supplies will mean near-quadrupling of solar and wind power installations in Europe by 2030 from current levels
- Solar panel prices hover near the recent peak in December, which was the highest since July 2019
