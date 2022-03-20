The Peninsula in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images
The Peninsula has been through Sars and the Asian financial crisis, but Covid-19 among the toughest challenges Hong Kong’s ‘grand old dame’ and its operator have seen yet
- Unlike previous convulsions, Covid-19 has affected all Peninsula properties globally, Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels CEO says
- Business in Hong Kong under fifth wave and toughest social distancing curbs yet is ‘very very poor’
Topic | Luxury Hotels
