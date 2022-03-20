Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour during the signal No 8 typhoon Kompasu in October last year. Typhoons may almost double their overall destructive power, according to research by the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Greater Bay Area weather research centre, in a worst-case climate change scenario. Photo: Nora Tam
Climate Change: Hong Kong property firms are assessing risks and improving resilience, as extreme floods and storms loom on horizon

  • About a third of properties used as collateral for loans worth US$370 billion were located in areas vulnerable to flooding and rising sea levels, a stress test found last year
  • It’s literally ‘adapt or die’ for Hong Kong’s financial industry, think tank executive says

Eric Ng and Martin Choi

Updated: 12:45pm, 20 Mar, 2022

