Marked cylindrical aluminium ingots are seen stored at Rusal’s Sayanogorsk aluminium smelter outside the Siberian town of Sayanogorsk in Russia, in this file photo from March 2017. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine conflict: Hong Kong-listed aluminium giant Rusal’s shares plunge after Australia bans export of key materials to Russia
- The ban on shipments of bauxite ore and intermediate product alumina was imposed on Sunday
- Ban follows Australian sanctions last week against Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who owns a 56.9 per cent stake in Rusal through EN+ Group
Topic | Ukraine war
