Chinese Estates has disposed of more than 630 million China Evergrande shares at a loss of HK$7.9 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese Estates reports US$447 million loss for 2021 as costs of China Evergrande friendship mount
- Loss mainly due to a decline in dividend income from China Evergrande shares and losses from other equity and bond investments
- Developer says outlook for the sector remains dim because of an uneven global economic recovery, the Omicron variant, supply-chain snarls and inflationary pressures
Topic | China Evergrande Group
Chinese Estates has disposed of more than 630 million China Evergrande shares at a loss of HK$7.9 billion. Photo: Bloomberg