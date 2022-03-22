Last week Stan Group offered the 598-room Hotel Cozi Harbour View in Kwun Tong for sale at an asking price of HK$3.1 billion (US$400 million). Photo: SCMP Pictures
Investors snap up Hong Kong hotels for conversion to long-term leasing, student accommodation as tourism industry remains in doldrums

  • Since the onset of Covid-19 some 14 hotels have changed hands, mostly for conversion to co-living or student accommodation, says Colliers
  • Investors are attracted by the relative resilience and stable cash flows, say analysts

Sandy Li
Updated: 8:45am, 22 Mar, 2022

