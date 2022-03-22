Gyms in Hong Kong have been forced to suspend business amidst the fifth wave of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s gyms, dojos and fitness centres close, leaving landlords with up to 500,000 sq ft of vacant real estate
- Space likely to be vacated by gyms and other fitness facilities being put out of business by the fifth wave of coronavirus may be 350,000 to 500,000 sq ft
- Fitness centres have lost at least US$127.83 million in revenue since the city ordered gyms to close in early January, leaving many on the brink of collapse
Topic | Hong Kong property
Gyms in Hong Kong have been forced to suspend business amidst the fifth wave of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Nora Tam