Owners of luxury flats in Mid-Levels are offering generous discounts to offload their holdings. Photo: Edmond So
Distress sales among Chinese homeowners in Hong Kong’s upscale Mid-Levels district on the rise amid stock market slump
- Between 10 and 20 per cent of mainland homeowners in Mid-Levels have reduced prices as they are in dire need of funds, says Midland’s Samuel Lai
- Property prices in Mid-Levels are expected to fall by another 5 per cent by the end of June after dropping by as much as 15 per cent since Lunar New Year
Topic | Hong Kong property
