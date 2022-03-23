Skyscrapers in the Canary Wharf business, shopping and financial district on the skyline beyond residential property in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine conflict: will sanctions on Russian oligarchs chill London’s luxury property market?

  • Sanctions on Russian oligarchs could take the heat out of the high-end property market, Benham and Reeves agency says
  • Russian tycoons, who turned the UK capital into ‘Londongrad’, accounted for only 1 per cent of transactions in 2021

Updated: 7:30am, 23 Mar, 2022

