Lui Che-Woo, the chairman of K Wah International as well as Galaxy Entertainment Group. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong developer K Wah reports first decline in core profit since 2017 in absence of dividend from chairman Lui Che-woo’s casino firm Galaxy Entertainment
- The company’s 2021 underlying profit, excluding a revaluation gain on investment properties, fell 17.4 per cent to HK$2.93 billion
- In 2020, K Wah received HK$73 million in dividend from Galaxy, which owns and operates hotels and casinos in Macau
Topic | Hong Kong property
