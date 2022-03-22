Surveillance cameras manufactured by Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
UK surveillance cameras regulator withdraws from industry conference over Hikvision’s involvement
- Fraser Sampson, commissioner for biometrics and surveillance cameras, says Hikvision has not yet answered questions over Xinjiang
- Sampson had been set to speak at the CCTV User Group’s Vision 2022 conference in April
