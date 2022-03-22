Surveillance cameras manufactured by Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
Surveillance cameras manufactured by Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

UK surveillance cameras regulator withdraws from industry conference over Hikvision’s involvement

  • Fraser Sampson, commissioner for biometrics and surveillance cameras, says Hikvision has not yet answered questions over Xinjiang
  • Sampson had been set to speak at the CCTV User Group’s Vision 2022 conference in April

Topic |   China technology
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 6:37pm, 22 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Surveillance cameras manufactured by Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
Surveillance cameras manufactured by Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE