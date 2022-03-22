Construction scaffolding at the residential development Holborn by Henderson Land in Quarry Bay, pictured in August 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Business

Henderson Land, Hong Kong’s third-largest developer, warns of tough times ahead as it reports 9 per cent profit fall for 2021

  • Strict social distancing rules mean the retail and F&B sectors will face challenges for some time, Henderson’s chairmen warn
  • Henderson Investment, a unit that runs department stores in Hong Kong, said its profit fell 73 per cent to HK$34 million

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:00pm, 22 Mar, 2022

