Construction scaffolding at the residential development Holborn by Henderson Land in Quarry Bay, pictured in August 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Henderson Land, Hong Kong’s third-largest developer, warns of tough times ahead as it reports 9 per cent profit fall for 2021
- Strict social distancing rules mean the retail and F&B sectors will face challenges for some time, Henderson’s chairmen warn
- Henderson Investment, a unit that runs department stores in Hong Kong, said its profit fell 73 per cent to HK$34 million
Topic | Hong Kong property
Construction scaffolding at the residential development Holborn by Henderson Land in Quarry Bay, pictured in August 2021. Photo: Felix Wong