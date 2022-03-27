China’s emissions trading system covers 2,225 power generators that account for 40 per cent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
China needs to fix carbon market’s data credibility problem to reach climate goals, analysts say
- China needs to improve the quality of emissions data submitted by companies to preserve the integrity and effectiveness of its carbon trading market
- China’s emissions trading system, which debuted last July, covers 2,225 power generators that contributed 40 per cent of the country’s greenhouse emissions
Topic | Business of climate change
