ZTE’s stand at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) fair in Barcelona on June 29, 2021. Photo: AFP
US judge halts ZTE’s five-year probation, ending Chinese company’s penalty for shipping telecoms gear to Iran and North Korea

  • A US judge ruled that ZTE should be allowed to end its five-year probation on the final day of the penalty for breaching sanctions against Iran and North Korea
  • ZTE had been accused of violating probation over an alleged conspiracy to bring Chinese nationals to the United States to conduct research at ZTE through visa fraud

Reuters
Updated: 12:54pm, 23 Mar, 2022

