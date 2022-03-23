ZTE’s stand at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) fair in Barcelona on June 29, 2021. Photo: AFP
US judge halts ZTE’s five-year probation, ending Chinese company’s penalty for shipping telecoms gear to Iran and North Korea
- A US judge ruled that ZTE should be allowed to end its five-year probation on the final day of the penalty for breaching sanctions against Iran and North Korea
- ZTE had been accused of violating probation over an alleged conspiracy to bring Chinese nationals to the United States to conduct research at ZTE through visa fraud
Topic | ZTE
ZTE’s stand at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) fair in Barcelona on June 29, 2021. Photo: AFP