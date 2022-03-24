A display board showing commodity prices in Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district on March 16, 2022. Photo: AFP
China’s financial regulator plans new approach to break deadlock with the US over auditing work
- The CSRC is considering a new approach that grants the US accounting oversight board access to Chinese audit papers after vetting by China’s finance ministry
- Global audit and data privacy principles will be applied in the finance ministry’s vetting for state secrets or sensitive data such as personal identity numbers
